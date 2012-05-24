FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bridgestone sees H2 recovery in European tyre demand
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Bridgestone sees H2 recovery in European tyre demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Bridestone Corp, the world’s biggest tyre maker, expects Europe’s tyre market to bottom out in January-June and gradually recover to year-ago levels in the second half, a company executive said on Thursday.

Bridgestone’s tyre sales in Europe have slowed since the fourth quarter of last year and are now more than 10 percent lower than a year ago, Akihiro Eto, chief financial officer, told a group of reporters.

Eto said European demand for bus and truck tyres should grow more than 10 percent in the second half compared to a year ago, although demand for passenger car tyres will likely remain flat. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.