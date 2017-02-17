* Expects rubber prices to gradually fall after H1

* Higher materials cost to cut 2017 profit by Y137 bln

* To raise product prices to reflect surging costs (Adds quotes and details)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, said on Friday it expected natural rubber prices to remain at high levels in the first half of 2017 before falling back gradually later in the year.

"We don't expect the current prices to continue for a long time, but we don't see the prices falling to last year's levels either," said Chief Financial Officer Akihiro Eto. Asia benchmark rubber futures on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) hit their highest in more than five years late last month, boosted by Chinese speculators.

The CFO's comments came as Bridgestone predicted operating profit for 2017 will still inch up 0.5 percent, to 452 billion yen ($4 billion) since the firm plans to pass on higher materials cost to its customers by raising product prices.

For 2016, Bridgestone booked a 13 percent drop in operating profit to 449.6 billion yen, weighed down by softer sales and a higher yen against the U.S. dollar.

"We have factored in price hikes of our products to reflect surging raw materials prices," said Eto.

While the 2017 profit guideline was in line with a consensus estimate of 457.49 billion yen from 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Bridgestone said the surging raw materials prices - rubber climbed 26 percent in January - will have the effect of slicing 137 billion yen ($1.21 billion) off its operating profit this year.

The company's expectation for firm rubber prices in the first half of this year is in line with rubber traders' views as output in key Southeast Asia producer countries enters a seasonal drop - exacerbated by recent floods in Thailand.

Bridgestone peer Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, the world's sixth-biggest tyre maker by sales, previously said higher raw materials costs would likely eat into 2017 earnings, forecasting a more than 30 percent fall in full-year operating profit.

($1 = 113.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Kenneth Maxwell)