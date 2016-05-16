Major global hedge fund manager Bridgewater opens China unit

SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge fund managers, has set up an investment management unit in China, according to registration details on a Chinese government website.

Bridgewater’s China unit was set up in Shanghai’s Free Trade Zone on March 7, with registered capital of 50 million yuan ($7.67 million), the website of China’s State Administration for Industry & Commerce showed.

Calls to Bridgewater’s U.S. office to seek comment went unanswered outside normal working hours. ($1=6.5195 yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by John Ruwitch and Clarence Fernandez)