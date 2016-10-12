FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bridgewater employees evacuated, bomb threat unfounded
October 12, 2016 / 11:25 PM / 10 months ago

Bridgewater employees evacuated, bomb threat unfounded

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund manager in the world, received a bomb threat on Wednesday and evacuated employees from its Westport, Connecticut, headquarters, the company said in an emailed statement.

A spokeswoman for Bridgewater told Reuters that there had been a bomb threat and that it had been "handled it accordance with our well-established protocols."

Employees were allowed to return to the offices after a sweep by police and bomb detection dogs found nothing, according to local news service WestportNow.

Bridgewater has 1,700 employees worldwide. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
