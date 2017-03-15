FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-1-800-FLOWERS.COM to sell its Fannie May Confections unit to Ferrero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - 1-800-flowers.Com Inc

* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. business to Ferrero International S.A. for $115.0 million

* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - deal for $115.0 million in cash

* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM - signing of a definitive agreement under which Ferrero will acquire all outstanding equity of Fannie May Confections Brands Inc

* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - transaction will further "strengthen" balance sheet while concurrently reducing working capital requirements in business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

