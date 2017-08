April 11 (Reuters) - 11 Bit Studios SA:

* Sells to Lousva Trading Limited its wholly-owned unit Games Republic Limited for 450,000 zlotys ($112,531)

* As part of signed deal with Lousva Trading Limited the company sells also products of Games Republic Limited for 300,000 zlotys