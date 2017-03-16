FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings q4 EPS $0.27
March 16, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings q4 EPS $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly gross premiums written remained level at $11.8 million

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "looking ahead to 2017 we expect to see continued growth in texas"

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "optimistic" that underwriting activity in louisiana will begin to normalize in 2017

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings - don't expect to begin writing policies in Florida until Q4 of 2017 at earliest

* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - do not anticipate that florida will have a material contribution to 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

