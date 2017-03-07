FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017

BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance says Larry Swets was appointed as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 property insurance holdings, inc. Completes strategic review

* 1347 property insurance holdings inc- gordon pratt retired from board of directors and larry g. Swets, jr. Was appointed as new chairman

* 1347 property insurance holdings says alternative investments will be considered in support of return on equity objectives

* 1347 property insurance holdings inc says a license in florida was obtained and other states are under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

