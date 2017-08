March 27 (Reuters) - 180 Degree Capital Corp

* 180 Degree Capital-Douglas Jamison informed co of his intention to resign from board and as CEO effective as of close of business on March 29, 2017

* 180 Degree Capital Corp - Board appointed Kevin Rendino to serve as chairman of board, chief executive officer and portfolio manager of company Source text: [bit.ly/2orVY4b] Further company coverage: