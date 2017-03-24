March 24 1nkemia IUCT Group SA:

* To buy stake in Recerca Clinica for 75,000 euros ($81,060)

* To subscribe a capital increase of Recerca Clinica for 4,316 euros

* After these operations its unit IUCT Empren will increase its stake in Recerca Clinca from 24 percent to 51 percent Source text: bit.ly/2mzPT9a

