BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces the appointment of a new president
March 24 1nkemia IUCT Group SA:
* To buy stake in Recerca Clinica for 75,000 euros ($81,060)
* To subscribe a capital increase of Recerca Clinica for 4,316 euros
* After these operations its unit IUCT Empren will increase its stake in Recerca Clinca from 24 percent to 51 percent Source text: bit.ly/2mzPT9a
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc - Robert Tessarolo and Arthur Deboeck proposed for election to Cipher's board of directors