5 months ago
BRIEF-1st Constitution says FY 2016 10-K was filed with U.S. SEC without proper authorization from co's accounting firm
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-1st Constitution says FY 2016 10-K was filed with U.S. SEC without proper authorization from co's accounting firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp:

* 1st Constitution -on March 16, form 10-K for FY 2016 of co was inadvertently filed with U.S. SEC without proper authorization from co's accounting firm

* 1st Constitution says 10-k filed without proper authorization for inclusion of auditor's reports on financial statements contained in original filing

* 1st Constitution -was notified by auditor that disclosure should be made or action should be taken to prevent future reliance on financial statements

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - financial statements contained in original filing should not be relied upon

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - company will file an amendment to original filing with SEC after proper authorization has been received from auditor Source text: (bit.ly/2n5N2DR) Further company coverage:

