3 months ago
BRIEF-21st Century Fox Q3 adjusted eps from continuing operations $0.54
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-21st Century Fox Q3 adjusted eps from continuing operations $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* 21St century fox reports third quarter income from continuing operations before income tax expense of $1.25 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $1.94 billion on 5% revenue growth

* Twenty-First century fox inc says qtrly cable network programming segment oibda $1,446 million versus $1,375 million last year

* Twenty-First century fox - filmed entertainment quarterly segment oibda of $373 million, $97 million decrease from $470 million reported in same period a year-ago

* Twenty-First century fox inc - qtrly television reported quarterly segment oibda of $190 million, an increase of 52% as compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly total revenues $7,564 million versus $7,228 million

* Twenty-First century fox inc - q3 television segment oibda $190 million versus $125 million last year

* Qtrly net income attributable to twenty-first century fox inc $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twenty-First century fox - qtrly income from continuing operations attributable to twenty-first century fox inc stockholders per share $0.44

* Qtrly adjusted eps from continuing operations attributable to 21st century fox stockholders was $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

