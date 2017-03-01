BRIEF-21St Century Oncology Holdings' CEO to resign

March 1 (Reuters) - 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc :

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - On Feb 26, william spalding resigned from his position as ceo and returned to board of co, effective immediately

* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - on Feb. 27, leanne stewart stepped down from her position as chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Effective Feb. 27, board appointed Paul Rundell as interim ceo of co and Doug Staut as interim CFO of co Source text: (bit.ly/2lV1WvT] Further company coverage: