5 months ago
BRIEF-21Vianet Group Q4 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.08
March 8, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-21Vianet Group Q4 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - 21Vianet Group Inc:

* 21Vianet Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 820 million to RMB 880 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 3.7 billion to RMB 3.9 billion

* Q4 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.08

* Q4 loss per share RMB 0.69

* Says net revenues for Q4 of 2016 were RMB900.6 million (US$129.7 million), as compared with RMB983.4 million

* Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of RMB65 million to RMB85 million

* Says FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 is expected to be in range of RMB420 million to RMB460 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

