* 21vianet Group Inc says to issue senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to conduct an international offering of USD-denominated senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Notes will benefit from a letter of support provided by TUS-Holdings Co Ltd and are expected to be unrated

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to refinance its outstanding indebtedness, fund future capital needs