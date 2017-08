May 8 (Reuters) - 22nd Century Group Inc:

* 22Nd Century Group files 2017 first quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $2.232 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue more than $16 million

* Says as a result of already signed manufacturing agreements, 22nd century is raising company's 2017 revenue projections