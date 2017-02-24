South Africa's Steinhoff Q1 sales up 45 pct on M&A
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 South African furniture retailer Steinhoff reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly sales on Tuesday, boosted by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.
Feb 24 2E Group AB:
* 2E Group changes name to Moment Group on March 2 Source text: cisn.co/2lzDH6k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 General Company for Ceramic and Porcelain Products:
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago