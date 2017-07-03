July 3 2u Inc

* 2U Inc - on june 29, unit, GetSmarter entered addendum in connection with closing of transaction contemplated in share sale agreement

* 2U Inc - addendum amended share sale agreement to provide that closing will occur on july 1, 2017 - sec filing

* 2U Inc - addendum amended share sale agreement to increase target cash on hand from 20 million South African Rand to 25 million South African Rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: