BRIEF-AK steel to purchase Precision Partners Holding Company
* AK Steel Holding Corp - AK Steel intends to finance acquisition with a combination of debt and equity securities
July 3 2u Inc
* 2U Inc - on june 29, unit, GetSmarter entered addendum in connection with closing of transaction contemplated in share sale agreement
* 2U Inc - addendum amended share sale agreement to provide that closing will occur on july 1, 2017 - sec filing
* 2U Inc - addendum amended share sale agreement to increase target cash on hand from 20 million South African Rand to 25 million South African Rand
* Outfront Media Inc - on June 30, certain units of co entered three-year $100.0 million revolving accounts