BRIEF-Valmet gets repeat order for containerboard machines from Nine Dragons in China
* VALMET RECEIVES A REPEAT ORDER OF TWO MORE CONTAINERBOARD MACHINES FROM NINE DRAGONS IN CHINA
June 29 3-D Matrix Ltd:
* Says the company and National Cancer Center Japan have received the domestic patent on new nucleic acid medicine technology for bone cancer treatment
* Patent number is 6153932
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DQhSAZ
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* VALMET RECEIVES A REPEAT ORDER OF TWO MORE CONTAINERBOARD MACHINES FROM NINE DRAGONS IN CHINA
* WILL USE SENSODETECT TECHNOLOGY TO MEASURE IMPACT OF DIALYSIS ON PATIENTS WITH KIDNEY DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)