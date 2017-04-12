April 12 3-D Matrix Ltd

* Says subsidiary 3-D Matrix Europe SAS and PENTAX Europe GmbH have entered into a partnership agreement for the sales and marketing of our absorbable local hemostat “PuraStat®” on April 12

* Says subsidiary will grant an exclusive sales and marketing license mainly for the GI endoscopy indication to PENTAX Europe GmbH in France, the Netherlands, and Portugal

* Says subsidiary will supply PuraStat®, and PENTAX Europe GmbH will market the product through its sales network in these countries

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mDxZhS

