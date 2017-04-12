UPDATE 4-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
April 12 3-D Matrix Ltd
* Says subsidiary 3-D Matrix Europe SAS and PENTAX Europe GmbH have entered into a partnership agreement for the sales and marketing of our absorbable local hemostat “PuraStat®” on April 12
* Says subsidiary will grant an exclusive sales and marketing license mainly for the GI endoscopy indication to PENTAX Europe GmbH in France, the Netherlands, and Portugal
* Says subsidiary will supply PuraStat®, and PENTAX Europe GmbH will market the product through its sales network in these countries
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mDxZhS
* SAID ON THURSDAY COMPLETED ISSUE OF NEW UNITS WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS