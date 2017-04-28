BRIEF-Heineken acquires remaining stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company
* Heineken acquires remaining stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company
April 28 333d Ltd
* Entered into an exclusive agreement with global talent representation and sports marketing agency, TLA Worldwide PLC
* TLA will promote 333D'S 3D capture and printing capabilities in United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as rapid growth in costs offset higher volumes in Brazil.