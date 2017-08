Feb 17 (Reuters) - 360 Capital Industrial Fund :

* Settlement of sale of 60 Marple Avenue, Villawood

* Post sale of 60 marple avenue, reits annual earnings and distribution guidance is reaffirmed at 20.5 cents per security

* Confirm settlement of sale of 60 marple avenue, villawood for $20.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: