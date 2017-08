March 14 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd

* fy revenue increased by 12.6% to rmb5,022.7 million

* fy profit attributable to the equity shareholders was rmb402.7 million, representing a decrease of 22.2%

* proposed to declare a final dividend of hk1.1 cents (rmb1.0 cent) per share for the year ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: