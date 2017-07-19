FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 4:45 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - 3d Signatures Inc:

* 3D Signatures Inc. announces short form prospectus offering to raise up to C$5 million

* Short form prospectus offering up to 12.5 million common shares in capital of company at a price of C$0.40 per common share

* Plans to employ approximately 40 percent of net proceeds from offering to complete validation program for company's Telo-HL test

* To employ about 20 percent of proceeds from offering to undertake pilot studies to determine applicability of co's Teloview software

* Co will use about 40 percent of net proceeds from offering to fund clinical wages, laboratory expenses related to co's ongoing research and development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.