BRIEF-Genoox announces $6 mln investment
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
July 11 3D Systems Corp
* 3D Systems Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2v7zj0k) Further company coverage:
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, July 11 Blue-chip banks pushed Middle East stock markets slightly higher on Tuesday, a day ahead of the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.