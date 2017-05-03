GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
May 3 3d Systems Corp
* 3D Systems reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $156.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 3D Systems Corp - Reiterated previously provided guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.