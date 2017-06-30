BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 3M Co:
* 3M completes sale of tolling and automated license/number plate recognition business
* Impact of transaction will be neutral to both second-quarter and full-year 2017 GAAP earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.