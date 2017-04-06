FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against K2 Concepts and Phoenix Automotive Refinishing for patent infringement
April 6, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against K2 Concepts and Phoenix Automotive Refinishing for patent infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - 3m Co

* 3M files lawsuit against K2 concepts and phoenix automotive refinishing for patent, trademark, and copyright infringement

* 3M co-suit alleges certain automotive painting spray gun cup products made by phoenix in china infringe seven 3m patents directed to co's pps technology

* 3M co - suit also alleges that phoenix's marketing materials for the same spray gun cup products infringe 3m's registered copyright and trademarks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

