BRIEF-3M to sell its electronic monitoring business

June 1 (Reuters) - 3M Co:

* 3M to sell its electronic monitoring business; transportation safety division to focus on connected roadways of the future

* 3M co - ‍upon completion of this transaction, 3m expects to record a gain of approximately $0.15 per share from this divestiture​

* 3M co - entered into an agreement to sell its electronic monitoring business to an affiliate of apax partners for $200 million

* 3M co - approximately 265 3M employees who support electronic monitoring business are expected to transfer in connection with sale