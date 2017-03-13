FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -

* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing

* 40 North Management Llc says acquired the shares of GCP in the belief that the shares are undervalued

* 40 North Management Llc says may have talks with directors of GCP, its stockholders in connection with it's investment in GCP

* 40 North Management Llc says potential talks with GCP may include governance, board composition, management, business, financial condition, strategic plans of GCP

* 40 North Management Llc says may seek to explore increasing ownership in GCP, including, open market purchases/acquisition of shares from other stockholders

* 40 North Management Llc's David Winter reports a 9 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2

* Standard Industries Inc reports 2.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.