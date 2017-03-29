FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-4SC FY-end cash balance/funds down at 11.33 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* 4SC's cash balance/funds amounted to 11,333 thousand euros ($12.25 million) as of 31 December 2016, compared with 22,794 thousand euros as of 31 December 2015

* Throughout 2017, expects to make significant progress and further enhance value of 4SC through out-licensing deals of further non-core assets

* 2017 outlook: initiate two phase II studies of 4SC-202 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

