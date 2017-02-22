BRIEF-51job Inc Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45

Feb 22 (Reuters) - 51job Inc

* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.61

* Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45

* Q4 revenue rose 13.6 percent to RMB 694.2 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 2.55 to RMB 2.75 excluding items

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 595 million to RMB 615 million

* 51job Inc says Q4 2016 total revenues increased 13.6% over Q4 2015 to US$100.0 million

* 51job Inc qtrly fully diluted earnings per share were us$0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: