3 months ago
BRIEF-51Job Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.74
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-51Job Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - 51job Inc:

* 51job Inc Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.46 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.74

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to RMB 607.7 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share RMB 2.80 to RMB 3.00 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 640 million to RMB 660 million

* 51Job inc- expects total share-based compensation expense in Q2 of 2017 to be in estimated range of RMB20 million to RMB21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

