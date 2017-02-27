EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 27 58.Com Inc:
* 58.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 28.5 percent to RMB 2.095 billion
* 58.Com Inc qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million, a 28.5% increase
* Qtrly diluted losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.136
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.005
* 58.Com Inc - total revenues for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be between RMB1,785 million and RMB1,855 million, or US$255.0 million and US$265.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $257.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $302.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million representing an increase of 28.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 11 other Democrats said on Tuesday it was "critical" that the Trump administration leave in place new vehicle fuel efficiency rules, saying the higher standards were achievable.
* S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment; outlook developing