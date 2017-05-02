UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 5n Plus Inc
* 5N Plus reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million compared to $63.9 million for Q1 2016
* 5N Plus Inc - Reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 as per strategic plan
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.