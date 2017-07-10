BRIEF-Stone India approves appointment of Ravi Prakash Ganti as CEO
* Says board approves appointment of Ravi Prakash Ganti as managing director & CEO of company w.e.f. 10th July, 2017.
July 10 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd :
* Gary Thomas Brown resigns as chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2uHBlF5) Further company coverage:
* Says board approves appointment of Ravi Prakash Ganti as managing director & CEO of company w.e.f. 10th July, 2017.
July 10 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Monday as oil prices fell further, adding to heavy losses at the end of last week.