BRIEF-Walt Disney extends Robert Iger's employment term as chairman, CEO to July 2, 2019
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
March 10 7digital Group Plc:
* Board announces proposed placing of up to £0.75 million in order to raise about £3.0 million
* Board announces it is currently negotiating potential acquisition of only remaining significant European competitor, 24-7 Entertainment AG
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.