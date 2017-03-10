BRIEF-Walt Disney extends Robert Iger's employment term as chairman, CEO to July 2, 2019
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to July 2, 2019
March 10 7digital Group Plc:
* Preliminary FY total revenues up 15% to £11.9m after currency gains
* Preliminary FY reported loss per share was 4.53 pence per share
* Board of directors is not proposing final dividend in current year
March 23 Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it extended Chief Executive Bob Iger's term by more than a year to July 2, 2019.