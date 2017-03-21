FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-888 Holdings says full-year pretax profit up 82 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
March 21, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-888 Holdings says full-year pretax profit up 82 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc:

* Fy pretax profit rose 82 percent to 59.2 million usd

* Fy revenue 520.8 million usd

* Fy revenue increased 13 pct to us$520.8 million (2015: us$462.1 million); on a constant currency basis* revenue increased 18 pct

* Fy b2c revenue increased 15 pct to us$460.2 million (2015: us$399.4 million); on a constant currency basis b2c revenue increased 20 pct

* Fy casino revenue increased 21 pct to us$279.3 million (2015: us$230.6 million); on a constant currency basis casino revenue increased 26 pct

* Fy adjusted ebitda* increased 12 pct to us$90.2 million (2015: us$80.6 million); on a constant currency basis adjusted ebitda increased 24 pct to us$100 million

* Current trading since start of year remains healthy with average daily revenue more than 11 pct above previous year at constant currency.

* Recommending a final dividend of 5.1¢ per share and additional one-off 10.5¢ per share bringing total for year to 19.4¢ per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

