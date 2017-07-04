BRIEF-Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software unit completes establishment of technology unit
* Says its unit completes establishment of technology unit in Chengdu city
July 4 8common Ltd :
* Requests trading halt pending an announcement regarding divestment of Realtors8 business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 3 The prices of several big-name Nasdaq-listed stocks appeared on some websites to either spike or plummet well after the closing bell on Monday, seemingly due to a glitch related to the market data that runs the largely automated markets.