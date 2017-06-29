Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado

SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.