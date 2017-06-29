BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health, on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into credit agreement
* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
June 29 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp:
* 8Point3 Energy partners reports second quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $25 million to $26 million
* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp says partnership's fiscal year 2017 guidance remains unchanged
8Point3 Energy Partners Lp qtrly net income per class A share $0.12
* Sees Q3 net income of $21.0 million to $24.0 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $44.0 million to $47.5 million
* Qtrly net income per class A share $0.12
* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $16.7 million versus $13.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $15.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.