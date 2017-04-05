April 5 8point3 Energy Partners Lp:
* 8Point3 energy partners reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $9.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $9.9 million
* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - forecasts Q2 2017
distribution of $0.2642 per share, an increase of 3.0 percent
compared to Q1 2017 distribution
* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - 2017 financial guidance
remains unchanged, reiterates fiscal year 2017 distribution
growth of 12pct
* Increased Q1 distribution by 3.0 percent over Q4
distribution
* Declared Q1 2017 distribution of $0.2565 per share
* 8Point3 Energy Partners LP - for Q1 of fiscal 2017,
8point3 Energy Partners reported revenue of $9.9 million, net
loss of $5.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue of $14.0 million to $16.0 million;
sees Q2 2017 net income of $3.0 million to $5.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $17.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: