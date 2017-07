July 14 (Reuters) - 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp:

* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp says First Solar sold interest in switch station project that was subject to ROFO agreement to a third party - SEC filing

* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp - 8Point3 operating company no longer has ability to acquire such interest in switch station project or its related assets