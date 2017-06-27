BRIEF-Rhythmone buys assets from Radiumone
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 A CITY MEDIA AB
* OUTCOME OF EXERCISE OF WARRANTS IN ADCITYMEDIA - PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 2.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 France's JCDecaux said on Tuesday it will create a joint venture with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil by merging their out of home (OOH) advertising businesses.