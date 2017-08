March 3 (Reuters) - A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue fell 9.6 percent to $66.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.87

* A. H. Belo Corp says Q1 2017 revenue trends favorably with revenue trends we saw in first nine months of 2016