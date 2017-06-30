BRIEF-FAWER Automotive Parts to invest 8.4 mln yuan to set up new material company with partner
* Says it will invest 8.4 million yuan to set up a Changchun-based new material company with partner
June 30 A-Jin Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series convertible bonds to 7,520 won/share from 9,355 won/share, effective June 29
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nzGbRg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will invest 8.4 million yuan to set up a Changchun-based new material company with partner
STOCKHOLM, June 29 Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.