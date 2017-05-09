BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q3 earnings per share $0.16

May 9 (Reuters) - A-mark Precious Metals Inc

* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal third quarter and nine month 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $1.73 billion

* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc qtrly gold ounces sold decreased 13% to 579,000 ounces from 662,000 for three months ended march 31, 2016

* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc qtrly silver ounces sold decreased 23% to 20.9 million ounces from 27.3 million ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016