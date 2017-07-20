FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-A. Schulman cuts FY 2017 adj EPS forecast to $1.60-$1.70

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* A. Schulman revises fiscal 2017 guidance

* Lowers fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.60 to $1.70

* Lowering its full-year 2017 adjusted net income guidance range to $1.60 to $1.70 per diluted share​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to $200 to $204 million​

* "While our volumes in Europe remain on track with our expectations, we are incurring significant margin pressure in region"​

* FY guidance​ driven by margin compression in European business, weakened operating results from forecasts in certain other regions

* Negative foreign currency effects on adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA expected to be $0.12 per diluted share and $6 million, respectively, for FY 2017​

* Margin pressure in Europe is due "magnitude and timing of raw material cost increases"​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

