5 months ago
BRIEF-A Schulman reports Q2 EPS $0.11
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-A Schulman reports Q2 EPS $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc -

* A Schulman reports fiscal 2017 second quarter, first half results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $568.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $581.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion

* Co is maintaining previously stated fiscal 2017 operating targets of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion in sales, adjusted EBITDA of $225 million-$230 million

* Outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share remains in range of $2.08 to $2.18 on an operating basis in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

