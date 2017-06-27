British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack - spokesman
LONDON, June 27 Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.
June 27 A Schulman Inc:
* A Schulman Inc - A. Schulman to secure international executive search firm to support CEO succession plan
* A Schulman Inc - plan calls for Gingo to step down from his chief executive officer position at end of his current, two-year contract in August 2018
* A Schulman- retain executive search firm to assist board in search for successor candidate to current chairman, president and CEO Joseph M. Gingo
* A Schulman Inc - plans call for Gingo to remain with company as its executive chairman when a successor is named to ensure a seamless transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing