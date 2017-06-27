June 27 A Schulman Inc:

* A Schulman Inc - A. Schulman to secure international executive search firm to support CEO succession plan

* A Schulman Inc - plans call for Gingo to remain with company as its executive chairman when a successor is named to ensure a seamless transition